SIP: Here’s How Much You Need To Invest To Accumulate Rs 50 Lakh In Five Years

A Systematic Investment Plan, or SIP, is one of the most convenient and disciplined methods to build wealth through mutual fund plans. By investing a fixed amount regularly, you can build a sizeable corpus over time. SIPs work on the principle of compounding and rupee-cost averaging, which allows your money to grow steadily, even during volatile market conditions.

If you're aiming to accumulate Rs 50 lakh in the next five years, SIPs can be a strategic vehicle to achieve that goal. But how much do you need to invest each month?

Let’s break it down how you can build a Rs 50-lakh corpus in five years.