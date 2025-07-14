SIP Goals: How To Accumulate Rs 10 Crore By Retirement If You Start At 25?

Building a sizable corpus for retirement years may seem a daunting task. It needs careful financial planning and disciplined investment over the years. You can start your wealth accumulation journey with small investments instead of a large amount at once.

For long-term financial goals like retirement funds, mutual fund systematic investment plans (SIPs) are often preferred due to higher returns, flexibility and liquidity. The SIPs allow investors to build a sizeable corpus in the long term with small investments due to the power of compounding. So, the investment horizon becomes the key to your wealth accumulation journey.