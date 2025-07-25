SIP Calculator: How Much You Can Earn By Investing Rs 30,000 Monthly For Five Or 10 Years

A SIP calculator is an online tool that helps you estimate the future value of your investments based on a few inputs:

Monthly investment amount

Investment duration

Expected annual return

The SIP calculator gives a clear picture of how your money will grow over time and helps in goal-based financial planning.

Scenario 1: Rs 30,000 SIP For 5 Years

Let’s assume an expected return of 12% per annum (usual for mutual funds).

Total Investment: Rs 18 lakh (Rs 30,000 x 60 months)

Estimated Future Value: Rs 24.35 lakh

Wealth Gain: Rs 6.35 lakh

At a more conservative return of 10% per annum:

Estimated Future Value: Rs 23.24 lakh

Wealth Gain: Rs 5.24 lakh

Scenario 2: Rs 30,000 SIP For 10 Years

With an expected annual return of 12%:

Total Investment: Rs 36 lakh (Rs 30,000 x 120 months)

Estimated Future Value: Rs 69.93 lakh

Wealth Gain: Rs 33.93 lakh

If the return is 10%: