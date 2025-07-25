SIP Calculator: How Much You Can Earn By Investing Rs 30,000 Monthly For Five Or 10 Years
A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) of Rs 30,000 per month can generate significant returns over time.
Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) have emerged as one of the most convenient and disciplined ways to invest in mutual funds. With a fixed monthly contribution, you can build a significant corpus over time, thanks to the power of compounding.
But how much wealth can you accumulate if you invest Rs 30,000 every month for five years or 10 years? Let’s break it down using a SIP calculator.
What Is A SIP Calculator?
A SIP calculator is an online tool that helps you estimate the future value of your investments based on a few inputs:
Monthly investment amount
Investment duration
Expected annual return
The SIP calculator gives a clear picture of how your money will grow over time and helps in goal-based financial planning.
Scenario 1: Rs 30,000 SIP For 5 Years
Let’s assume an expected return of 12% per annum (usual for mutual funds).
Total Investment: Rs 18 lakh (Rs 30,000 x 60 months)
Estimated Future Value: Rs 24.35 lakh
Wealth Gain: Rs 6.35 lakh
At a more conservative return of 10% per annum:
Estimated Future Value: Rs 23.24 lakh
Wealth Gain: Rs 5.24 lakh
Scenario 2: Rs 30,000 SIP For 10 Years
With an expected annual return of 12%:
Total Investment: Rs 36 lakh (Rs 30,000 x 120 months)
Estimated Future Value: Rs 69.93 lakh
Wealth Gain: Rs 33.93 lakh
If the return is 10%:
Estimated Future Value: Rs 62.95 lakh
Wealth Gain: Rs 26.95 lakh
Power Of Staying Invested
These figures show that staying invested for the long term increases your overall returns. Even though the monthly investment remains the same, the compounding effect works much better over 10 years than five years.
A monthly SIP of Rs 30,000 can grow into a substantial corpus over time. Whether your goal is buying a house, funding your child’s education or building a retirement fund, starting early and staying consistent with SIPs can help you get there. Use a SIP calculator regularly to review your goals and adjust your investments if needed.