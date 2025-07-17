SIP Calculator: How Much Should You Invest To Accumulate Rs 3 Crore In 20, 25 And 30 Years?

With growing interest in mutual funds, many investors are turning to SIPs for long-term wealth creation. This shift is driven by the potential for higher returns compared to traditional options like fixed deposits (FDs). Over time, mutual funds have shown strong performance, particularly for investments over longer durations, while offering more flexibility to investors.

This is why many people are considering mutual fund systematic investment plans (SIPs) as more suitable investment instruments for building a large retirement corpus. Starting early and staying invested over a long-term horizon, like 15 to 20 years or more, could be the key to building a sizeable corpus fund through SIPs.

Mutual fund SIPs offer the flexibility of choosing the amount and the tenure as per your needs. Due to the power of compounding, small investments every month can grow into a substantial corpus over the long term.

Let us say you are looking to build a Rs 3-crore corpus through SIPs. Here's how you can achieve the target over various tenures.