Singapore Trip Vs Europe Trip: Real Costs For A 7-Day Holiday
It’s that time of the year again when you scroll through your phone to look for places to visit on your next holiday. But choosing between a sleek getaway like Singapore or a classic European tour can be tricky, especially when you are planning a seven-day trip.
While Europe has long been a favourite among travellers, Singapore has emerged as a top choice for those seeking a modern and hassle-free break. But when it comes to real costs, how do the two compare?
For a one-week trip, Singapore is often considered the more budget-friendly option. Here’s how:
Flight Cost
A round trip to Singapore typically costs around Rs 35,000 to Rs 70,000 per person, depending on the airline and season.
In comparison, flights to major European cities such as Paris, London or Rome can easily cost Rs 65,000 to Rs 90,000 for economy class, and sometimes even more during peak travel months.
Accommodation
Mid-range hotels in Singapore generally charge between Rs 7,000 and Rs 12,000 per night, which means a seven-night stay can cost around Rs 50,000 to Rs 85,000 for two adults.
In Paris or London, however, mid-range hotels usually start at Rs 12,000 and can go up to Rs 28,000 per night. So, for seven nights, the total cost ranges from Rs 84,000 to Rs 1.96 lakh.
Food, Dining
The average daily cost for mid-range meals in Singapore ranges from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000, taking the total to between Rs 10,500 and Rs 21,000 per person for seven days.
Europe, on the other hand, is costlier, as lunch or dinner at a mid-range restaurant can range from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 per person, bringing the weekly total to Rs 14,000 to Rs 28,000 per person.
Other Expenses
Other expenses include sightseeing, shopping, and miscellaneous activities. In total, a week in Singapore for two adults costs approximately Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, covering flights, accommodation, meals, transport and attractions.
A European trip for the same duration can easily reach Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh. So, choosing between the two ultimately depends on your budget and travel style.