Silver ETFs Frenzy: Premium Surge A 'Temporary Phenomenon', Says AMFI Chief Chalasani

The spike in the premium on Silver ETFs have been called a temporary problem by the AMFI Chief Executive, Venkat Chalasani. During the AMFI Concal, Chalsani said that the overvaluation is a “temporary phenomenon” driven by a “global shortage” of the metal, and that individual fund houses are managing the risk based on their own policies.

Chalasani’s comments provide context to the market shock that saw silver ETFs trading up to 18% above their Net Asset Value. He also added that this issue is not exclusive to India. Chalasani confirmed that the recent decision by one fund house to suspend fresh investments was specific to a “fund of funds and not ETFs” directly, and was an action taken based on their risk management policy.

He elaborated, “Each individual AMC has its own risk management policy. Individual AMCs will take a call. No collective decision has been taken yet.” He added that the shortage is a global shortage, and therefore, adding a premium on a global level.

The AMFI Chief also noted a key indicator of market stress which is the spike in silver prices.