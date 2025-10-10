Business NewsPersonal FinanceSilver ETFs Frenzy: Premium Surge A 'Temporary Phenomenon', Says AMFI Chief Chalasani
ADVERTISEMENT

Silver ETFs Frenzy: Premium Surge A 'Temporary Phenomenon', Says AMFI Chief Chalasani

Venkat Chalasani said that the overvaluation is a “temporary phenomenon” driven by a “global shortage” of the metal, and that individual fund houses are managing the risk based on their own policies.

10 Oct 2025, 02:42 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Chalasani’s comments provide context to the market shock that saw silver ETFs trading up to 18% above their Net Asset Value. (Image source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Chalasani’s comments provide context to the market shock that saw silver ETFs trading up to 18% above their Net Asset Value. (Image source: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The spike in the premium on Silver ETFs have been called a temporary problem by the AMFI Chief Executive, Venkat Chalasani. During the AMFI Concal, Chalsani said that the overvaluation is a “temporary phenomenon” driven by a “global shortage” of the metal, and that individual fund houses are managing the risk based on their own policies.

Chalasani’s comments provide context to the market shock that saw silver ETFs trading up to 18% above their Net Asset Value. He also added that this issue is not exclusive to India. Chalasani confirmed that the recent decision by one fund house to suspend fresh investments was specific to a “fund of funds and not ETFs” directly, and was an action taken based on their risk management policy.

He elaborated, “Each individual AMC has its own risk management policy. Individual AMCs will take a call. No collective decision has been taken yet.” He added that the shortage is a global shortage, and therefore, adding a premium on a global level.

The AMFI Chief also noted a key indicator of market stress which is the spike in silver prices.

ALSO READ

What Are Silver ETFs? Features, How To Invest, Taxation And More — Explained
Opinion
What Are Silver ETFs? Features, How To Invest, Taxation And More — Explained
Read More

“The spot price is higher than the futures in terms of silver,” which typically indicates immediate demand outstripping supply. These comments come amid a period of intense interest in the metal, with brokerages like Goldman Sachs commenting that metal prices may go up as central bankers are upping their holdings.

The strong investor appetite for silver is reflected in the record-breaking inflow data. Net inflows into Silver ETFs in September hit an all-time high of Rs 5,341.67 crore.

This surge pushed the total Assets Under Management of Silver ETFs to Rs 36,460.94 crore in September, significantly up from the Rs 26,292.34 crore recorded in August. The month of August saw inflows of Rs 1,759 crore.

Despite the record inflows, Chalasani’s guidance suggests that the market should be patient, as the high premium is a short-term distortion.

ALSO READ

September AMFI Data: Inflows Into Active Equity Mutual Funds Decline By 9%; Gold ETF Inflow At Record High
Opinion
September AMFI Data: Inflows Into Active Equity Mutual Funds Decline By 9%; Gold ETF Inflow At Record High
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT