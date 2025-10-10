Business NewsPersonal FinanceSilver ETFs Rise: What Should Investors Do?
ADVERTISEMENT

Silver ETFs Rise: What Should Investors Do?

On X, financial planners are warning investors to hold buying Silver Exchange Traded Funds that are currently trading at a massive 8% to 18% premium.

10 Oct 2025, 10:13 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Image source: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Image source: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Conversations on X about Silver Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have spiked as the funds trade at premiums of 8% to 18% above their net asset value (NAV). Financial planners are warning investors to hold off on buying until prices stabilise.

The premiums mean buyers are paying well above the actual value of the silver the ETFs hold. The reason is a shortage of physical silver bars, which has disrupted the usual mechanism that keeps ETF prices in line with the metal they track.

Under normal conditions, large investors perform arbitrage: they buy silver, sell ETF units, and profit from the difference, bringing prices back in line with the NAV. Currently, this process is failing. Market makers cannot obtain enough silver to exchange for ETF units, leaving prices elevated.

ALSO READ

Silver ETFs: 'Be Careful', Deepak Shenoy Warns Against Surging Premium
Opinion
Silver ETFs: 'Be Careful', Deepak Shenoy Warns Against Surging Premium
Read More

Deepak Shenoy of Capital Mind explained that the shortage has created a scarcity of sellers. “With low physical silver available, a market maker isn’t able to do this, so there are not enough sellers in the market,” he said.

Rajneesh Jha of Vitta Capital said investors should avoid chasing inflated prices. “Such imbalances don’t last long — when supply normalises, ETF prices can drop sharply even if silver prices stay flat,” he added.

The premium has influenced fund strategies. Kotak Mutual Fund has stopped accepting fresh lump-sum investments in its Silver ETF Fund of Fund to prevent investors from buying into overvalued units. Financial planners are urging investors to wait until premiums ease before making large purchases.

Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart, pointed out that this decoupling of ETF prices from their NAV has become a curious pattern in India's silver market. "Silver ETFs like Nippon India and ICICI Prudential are trading at notable premiums. This is driven by low trading volumes and extremely bullish sentiment," he said.

ALSO READ

Kotak MF Halts Lumpsum Subscriptions In Silver ETF Fund Of Fund Citing High Spot Premium
Opinion
Kotak MF Halts Lumpsum Subscriptions In Silver ETF Fund Of Fund Citing High Spot Premium
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT