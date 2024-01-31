Should You Get Multiple Fund Managers For NPS?

The conditions related to the choice of the fund manager for the NPS has been changed and one has to look at the details closely. Currently, when an investor puts their money into the NPS, then they select the fund manager and if its the active choice, then they need to decide the allocation that they would like across the various asset categories, like equity, corporate bonds, government securities and alternative assets. Under the passive choice, the allocation is made and changed according to the age of the investor, but the investor still needs to select the fund manager. The prevailing option allowed the selection of only a single fund manager across all asset classes.

The new choice has to be first understood from the point of applicability. One important point is that this is applicable only for the active choice option, so the investor can choose multiple fund managers only in this option and not the passive option. The other is that a maximum of three fund managers can be chosen and the option is not available for the alternative asset class selection. This means that the investor can also select one or two fund managers, based on their need because three fund managers is the upper limit. If you are a new investor, then the choice of multiple fund managers will be available only after the completion of three months from the date of the investment.