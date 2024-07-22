ITR 2024: You May Have To Pay Short-Term Capital Gains Tax Despite Rebate

Here’s an illustration of how this works under the Old Tax Regime: A taxpayer has salary income of Rs 2.5 lakh and short-term capital gains of Rs 2 lakh. Ordinarily, the taxpayer would have to pay 15% tax on the short-term capital gains, but since the cumulative income of Rs 4.5 lakh is within the Rs 5-lakh threshold for receiving a rebate, there is no tax incidence.

However, chartered accountants have reported that after July 5, the department’s tax-filing utility is not allowing taxpayers to include STCG and LTCG when attempting to claim the tax rebate.

“This has begun after an update in July,” said Rao. Taxpayers that filed their returns in June were able to claim the rebate. Now, only those facilities that don’t use the department’s portal, like the GenIT and Winman software, allow taxpayers to claim the rebate, he said.

While some applications have been made to the Finance Ministry to review and correct this issue, for now, taxpayers may have no choice but to pay the tax if they are filing their returns on the tax department’s portal. What’s more, in the event that taxpayers are using other software to claim the rebate, there is a possibility that the tax department could issue tax demands subsequently, said Rao.