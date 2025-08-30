Shoppers, Pay Attention! Five Credit Cards You Must Have To Maximise Benefits Of Festive Discounts

The festive season in India has already begun with Ganesh Chaturthi on Aug 27. Over the next few months, the country will see major festivals and celebrations like Navratri, Durga Puja, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Christmas and New Year. The celebrations during festive seasons in India are not complete without shopping, dining out, gifting and travel.

With so many expenses, from new clothes and gifts to meals and trips, using the right credit cards can help you save more on your purchases for various festivals.

Here are five credit cards worth considering this festive season to maximise your benefits.