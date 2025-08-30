Shoppers, Pay Attention! Five Credit Cards You Must Have To Maximise Benefits Of Festive Discounts
From cashbacks to reward points and other benefits, these credit cards can help to save more on your expenses this festive season.
The festive season in India has already begun with Ganesh Chaturthi on Aug 27. Over the next few months, the country will see major festivals and celebrations like Navratri, Durga Puja, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Christmas and New Year. The celebrations during festive seasons in India are not complete without shopping, dining out, gifting and travel.
With so many expenses, from new clothes and gifts to meals and trips, using the right credit cards can help you save more on your purchases for various festivals.
Here are five credit cards worth considering this festive season to maximise your benefits.
1) HDFC Millennia Credit Card
Perfect for online and festival season shopping, this card gives cashbacks on e-commerce, dining and online payments. During the festival season, it can cut your overall expenses by offering instant discounts and cashback deals from top online retailers.
2) SBI Card PRIM
This card is ideal for lifestyle and travel-related expenses. It has good reward points on dining and grocery, e-gift vouchers and lounge access. Holiday trips or outings with family can be very rewarding with this card.
3) ICICI Amazon Pay Credit Card
This festive season, make dining and shopping more rewarding with the ICICI Amazon Pay Credit Card. Get additional rewards on all purchases made on Amazon, which are available for both Prime and non-Prime members. You can also save more through cashback on payments at more than 100 partner merchants. Enjoy with your family by eating out and saving with the Culinary Treats Programme.
4) Axis Bank ACE Credit Card
Axis Bank ACE Credit Card is a great card for the festive season with cashback on bill payments, utility expenses and certain online apps. It assists in funding utility expenses such as electricity, mobile and utility bills while earning cashback that can be redeemed on subsequent purchases. In case of travel during holidays, the card also includes complimentary airport lounge access. Also, eating out can be more rewarding during festivals with savings on payments at over 4,000 restaurants in India.
5) HDFC Regalia Credit Card
For high-end shoppers and travellers, the HDFC Regalia card provides complimentary lounge access and reward points. During the festive season, it can make shopping, gifting and journeys a more rewarding experience.
Having these credit cards in your wallet will enable you to deal with festive expenses more effectively. Cashbacks on shopping, dining out and entertainment, and travel benefits such as lounge access during travels can help you to make the most out of your expenses. Paying charges on time and monitoring reward points will make your festive spending rewarding and savvy.