SGB 2017-18 Series Matures With Gains Over 316%: Check Redemption Date, Price And Other Details

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the final redemption price for the Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB) 2017-18 Series VI, which reached maturity on Nov. 6, 2025. The SGB 2017-18 Series VI has generated an absolute simple return of nearly 317% for online investors.

Investors holding these bonds will receive a price of Rs 12,066 per unit, marking a substantial gain on the initial investment. The SGBs carry a fixed annual interest rate of 2.5%, credited semi-annually.