Setting A Rs 1 Crore Goal This New Year? Here Are The Investment Options

Accumulating Rs 1 crore may seem an overwhelming task, but this ambitious goal can be easily achieved with clear planning and consistent investing.

If you are planning to start your investment journey in 2026 to achieve this ambitious goal, it's important to note that the amount you need to set aside each month depends on the time horizon you set and the returns you expect from your investments.

Diversification across multiple assets could be effective in building a Rs 1 crore corpus while minimising risks. Investors with higher risk tolerance often prefer mutual funds due to market-linked returns and enormous flexibility in terms of tenure and liquidity.

On the other hand, conservative investors prefer secure options like fixed deposits, gold, public provident fund (PPF) and other government-backed savings schemes.

However, a combination of multiple assets could be helpful in ensuring the growth of your portfolio while minimising risks. Let’s explore potential investment avenues for building a corpus of Rs 1 crore.