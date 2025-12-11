Setting A Rs 1 Crore Goal This New Year? Here Are The Investment Options
Consistent investing over a long-term horizon can help investors build a substantial corpus. Explore investment avenues for growth and steady returns.
Accumulating Rs 1 crore may seem an overwhelming task, but this ambitious goal can be easily achieved with clear planning and consistent investing.
If you are planning to start your investment journey in 2026 to achieve this ambitious goal, it's important to note that the amount you need to set aside each month depends on the time horizon you set and the returns you expect from your investments.
Diversification across multiple assets could be effective in building a Rs 1 crore corpus while minimising risks. Investors with higher risk tolerance often prefer mutual funds due to market-linked returns and enormous flexibility in terms of tenure and liquidity.
On the other hand, conservative investors prefer secure options like fixed deposits, gold, public provident fund (PPF) and other government-backed savings schemes.
However, a combination of multiple assets could be helpful in ensuring the growth of your portfolio while minimising risks. Let’s explore potential investment avenues for building a corpus of Rs 1 crore.
Mutual Funds
For many investors, mutual fund systematic investment plans (SIPs) have emerged as reliable options for wealth accumulation. In a mutual fund SIP, you invest a fixed amount at regular intervals, generally every month and over the years, your small investment can grow into a sizable corpus due to the power of compounding.
Let’s see how SIPs across different tenures could be helpful to achieve your crorepati goal at an assumed interest rate of 12% per annum.
SIP For 10 Years To Build Rs 1 Crore
Monthly investment: Rs 43,100
Expected rate of return: 12% per annum
Total investment: Rs 51,72,000
Estimated returns: Rs 48,41,814
Maturity corpus: Rs 1,00,13,814
SIP For 15 Years To Build Rs 1 Crore
Monthly investment: Rs 19,900
Expected rate of return: 12% per annum
Total investment: Rs 35,82,000
Estimated returns: Rs 64,59,062
Maturity corpus: Rs 1,00,41,062
SIP For 20 Years To Build Rs 1 Crore
Monthly investment: Rs 10,100
Expected rate of return: 12% per annum
Total investment: Rs 24,24,000
Estimated returns: Rs 76,67,393
Maturity corpus: Rs 1,00,91,393
The above calculations show how the power of compounding could be helpful in reaching your Rs 1 crore goal even with modest investments every month.
In SIPs, most growth takes place during the latter years, way more than the initial period of the investment horizon. So, it is very important to choose a well-performing fund and to stay invested for a longer tenure.
It is advisable to evaluate all key factors before investing as mutual funds come with higher risks due to market volatility.
Real Estate And Gold
You can further diversify your portfolio with investments in real estate or gold. Real estate can appreciate in the long run, while gold can act as a hedge against inflation and market volatility.
Finally, irrespective of the options you choose for your wealth accumulation journey this new year, financial discipline, periodic review of portfolios and increasing your investments at periodic intervals can help you in achieving the Rs 1 crore target faster.