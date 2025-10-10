September AMFI Data: Inflows Into Active Equity Mutual Funds Decline By 9%; Gold ETF Inflow At Record High
Inflows across the board saw its slip as compared to August, with debt funds leading the outflow.
Actively managed equity mutual funds recorded a Rs 30,421.69 crore inflow during September, lower by 9% compared to the inflow of Rs 33,430.37 crore recorded in August, as per the monthly data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India.
Inflows across the board saw its slip as compared to August, with debt funds leading the outflow. Net inflow of the mutual fund industry was an outflow of Rs 43,146.32 crore, as compared to an inflow of Rs 52,442.78 lakh crore the previous month.
Actively-Managed Equity Funds
Large-cap funds recorded an inflow of Rs 2,319.04 crore, against Rs 2,834.88 crore in August slipping 18%. The mid-cap category saw an inflow of Rs 5,085.40crore, while the net flows into the category in the preceding month were Rs 5,330.62 crore.
The small-cap funds recorded a net inflow of Rs 4,362.91 crore, while the net inflows stood at Rs 4,992.90 crore in August.
Flexi-cap fund inflow was flat at Rs 7,029.26 crore, compared to the Rs 7,679.40 crore inflow in the previous month.
Inflows into the sectoral and thematic category saw a 69% slip from the previous month. Inflows into the category stood at Rs 1,220.89 crore. The inflows into the category had slipped to Rs 3,893.16 crore in the previous month.
The amount of redemptions during the month have also rose to Rs 35,982 during the month of September.
Debt funds
Debt funds recorded an outflow of Rs 1.01 lakh crore in the month of September, against an outflow of Rs 7,979.83 lakh crore in August.
Overnight funds recorded an inflow of Rs 4,279.00 crore against Rs 4,950.84 crore last month. Liquid funds recorded an outflow of Rs 66,042.32 crore, compared to an inflow of Rs 13,350.05 crore in August.
SIP Contribution
The SIP contribution rose to Rs 29,361 crore in September, as compared to Rs 28,265 crore in August 2025.
Hybrid And Passive Funds
Hybrid schemes saw inflows worth Rs 9,397.22 crore, against the Rs 15,293.69 crore inflow recorded in the preceding month. Arbitrage funds saw outflows, with Rs 988.25 crore coming in during this month. The category recorded inflows worth Rs 6,666.50 crore in the month of August.
In the passive fund category, with flows worth Rs 19,056.51 crore recorded in August, compared to Rs 11,436.79 crore in August.
Gold ETFs saw record high inflows worth Rs 8,363.13 crore during this month, from Rs 2,189.51 crore during August.
New Fund Offerings
The total inflows into active equity accounted for by NFOs stood at Rs 274 crore in the month of September. Index funds saw the most number of NFOs, with four launches during the month. The inflows during the month of August stood at Rs 2,056 crore.
The month of September saw a total of nine new fund offerings across categories, pulling in Rs 1,959 crore worth of inflows. This compares to 10 new launches bringing inflows worth Rs 2,859 crore, during the previous month.