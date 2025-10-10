September AMFI Data: Inflows Into Active Equity Mutual Funds Decline By 9%; Gold ETF Inflow At Record High

Large-cap funds recorded an inflow of Rs 2,319.04 crore, against Rs 2,834.88 crore in August slipping 18%. The mid-cap category saw an inflow of Rs 5,085.40crore, while the net flows into the category in the preceding month were Rs 5,330.62 crore.

The small-cap funds recorded a net inflow of Rs 4,362.91 crore, while the net inflows stood at Rs 4,992.90 crore in August.

Flexi-cap fund inflow was flat at Rs 7,029.26 crore, compared to the Rs 7,679.40 crore inflow in the previous month.

Inflows into the sectoral and thematic category saw a 69% slip from the previous month. Inflows into the category stood at Rs 1,220.89 crore. The inflows into the category had slipped to Rs 3,893.16 crore in the previous month.

The amount of redemptions during the month have also rose to Rs 35,982 during the month of September.