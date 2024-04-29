Senior Citizens Must Have Fixed Deposits In Their Portfolio. Here’s Why

Fixed deposits (FDs) have been a lifeline for senior citizens over the years and their attraction hasn’t diminished even now. The overall economic scenario has led to a surge in investments into equities, with record inflows being witnessed into equity mutual funds through the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) route. At the same time, senior citizens are investing in fixed deposits in numbers never seen before. A recent study by the State Bank of India pointed out that, from 4.1 crore accounts worth Rs 14 lakh crore in FY19, the number of senior citizen FD accounts has gone up to 7.4 crore accounts worth Rs 34 lakh crore in FY23.

There are several reasons why senior citizens should consider FDs for their portfolio.