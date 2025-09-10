Sending Money Abroad Via India Post? New UPI–UPU Integration To Make It Faster: Here's How

A new initiative by India Post is expected to facilitate international money transfers for millions of users through UPI transactions. With the launch of the UPI–UPU Integration project in Dubai on Monday, cross-border remittances could be facilitated faster at a cheaper price.

India Post, along with NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL) and the Universal Postal Union (UPU), has developed a framework to facilitate international transactions. The initiative was launched by Union Minister for Communication Jyotiraditya Scindia at the 28th Universal Postal Congress in Dubai on Sept. 9.

The payments system connects India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with the Universal Postal Union’s (UPU) Interconnection Platform. The integration of UPI with the global postal network can enable millions of Indians to send and receive money across multiple countries through post offices.