Sectoral And Thematic Funds: The Sector That Has The Most New Funds This Year

New fund offers accounted for more than 55% of inflows into the sectoral and thematic categories in August, according to AMFI. With at least one NFO opening every month since January 2024, the traction towards these schemes has only grown among investors.

Fund houses launched five new NFOs in August, taking the total so far since January to 29, bringing the total amount of inflows to Rs 53,662 crore.

With nine NFOs, June saw the highest number of new fund offerings, bringing the largest monthly inflow of Rs 12,947 crore in the first eight months of 2024. January, April, and May saw the least number of NFO launches, each with one. The months of February, March, and August each witnessed five new launches.