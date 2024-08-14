Sectoral And Thematic Funds: Shiny And Snappy Stories Here To Stay?

Fear of missing out is gripping mutual fund investors, as some sectoral and thematic funds have delivered more than 80% returns.

These big, dazzling numbers often push investors to build a portfolio with the best-performing themes, while others may feel pressured to increase the exposure they already have.

The sectoral and thematic categories saw a massive inflow of Rs 18,386 crore in July, while the numbers for June stood at Rs 22,351 crore.

There were 106 new fund offers in the mutual fund industry in 2024 so far. With the launch of more than 24 new fund offers since January, the sectoral and thematic category has become the largest actively managed scheme in the mutual fund space.