‘Secret Tax Hack Of The Wealthy’: CA Shares How The Rich Save Taxes

Taxation planning is one of the vital aspects of personal finance. The taxation on different investment options varies as per government rules. Many individuals have a high disposable income. The income may come from a job, business or investing in the stock market. If you are looking for investment options which can lower your tax burden, you must consider investing in real estate.

In an X post titled, “The Secret Tax Hack of the Wealthy”, CA Nitin Kaushik has explained how investing in real estate can save you significantly in terms of taxes. This can be done through Section 54F of the Income Tax Act.

He starts the post by writing, “What if I told you… you could sell gold, land, or even shares worth crores and pay ZERO tax on capital gains? Yes, it’s 100% legal. The answer lies in Section 54F of the Income Tax Act.”