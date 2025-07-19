SEBI Weighs Allowing A Second Mutual Fund Scheme Per Category

According to the proposal, an AMC may launch an additional mutual fund scheme in an existing category if the existing scheme has completed more than five years and the AUM exceeds Rs 50,000 crore.

The new scheme is mandated to have a "similar investment objective, investment strategies and asset allocation, broad features as the existing scheme," with a separate Scheme Information Document to be released

Further, upon the launch of an additional scheme, the existing fund will stop accepting new subscriptions, though it may continue to accept existing SIPs.

While a separate fund manager can be appointed for the new fund, it must adhere to the same performance disclosures and its Total Expense Ratio will be capped at that of the original scheme.

To avoid investor confusion, both schemes must stick to clear naming structure like "Large Cap Fund (existing scheme or Series 1) and Large Cap Fund (series 2 or additional series)."

The proposal also outlines that AMCs will be limited to a maximum of two schemes per category at any given time and have the option to merge an existing scheme with an additional one under certain conditions, such as significant AUM decline.