SBI Reduces MCLR Rates: How Will It Impact Your Loan EMI?

The State Bank of India (SBI) has reduced its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) by five basis points across loan tenures, effective from Aug. 15, 2025. The reduction comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged during its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting earlier this month.

With this adjustment, SBI’s lending benchmark now ranges between 7.9% and 8.85%, down from 7.95-8.9% earlier.