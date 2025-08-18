⁠SBI Raises Home Loan Interest Rates By 25 Basis Points: How Do They Compare With Other Banks?

The State Bank of India (SBI) has raised home loan interest rates by 25 basis points for new borrowers. The rise mainly impacts applicants with lower credit scores, as the bank has lifted the upper band of its loan rates.

According to an Economic Times report, home loans remain the biggest component of SBI’s retail loan portfolio. In the second half of July, SBI’s home loan rates stood between 7.5% and 8.45%. Following the adjustment, new borrowers will now be charged between 7.5% and 8.7%, the report added.

The new home loan interest rates, effective from Aug. 1, 2025, range between 7.5% to 10.55% per annum, as per the bank’s official website.

Here are the interest rates for various categories of SBI home loans:

Home Loan (term loan): 7.5% to 8.7%

Home Loan Maxgain (OD): 7.75% to 8.95%

Top Up Loan: 8% to 10.75%

Top Up (OD) Loan: 8.25% to 9.45%

Loan Against Property (P-LAP): 9.20% to 10.75%

Reverse Mortgage Loan: 10.55%

YONO Insta Home Top-up Loan: 8.35%

Meanwhile, private lenders continue to price their home loans differently. HDFC Bank’s rates begin at 7.9%, ICICI Bank’s at 7.7%, while Axis Bank’s rates start from 8.35%.