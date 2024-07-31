SBI Mutual Fund Launches Innovative Opportunities Fund Focusing On Sectoral Innovation
The new thematic fund will invest in innovative companies across various sectors, aiming to deploy funds within six months.
The new fund offers have created a range of options for investors. In the sectoral and thematic funds category, nine new fund offer schemes were introduced in June, contributing 58% of the inflow, according to AMFI.
These funds aim to identify opportunities in specific business areas, attracting many investors. SBI Mutual Fund's newest fund offer is the Innovative Opportunities Fund.
This thematic fund focuses on companies dealing with product innovation, process innovation, and adapters of innovation across sectors. The NFO was launched on July 29 and will close on Aug. 12.
The fund's investing universe consists of around 100 companies curated by the AMC, according to Prasad Padala, the fund manager. About 35-40 of these companies will be selected to build the fund's portfolio.
The fund will allocate up to 80% to equities, with 20% invested in global stocks. The Nifty 500 TRI will be the benchmark the scheme aims to beat. The cash is expected to be deployed within six months of closing, Padala said.
The fund will invest in innovative companies across sectors like technology, consumption, pharma, electronics, artificial intelligence, and sustainability.
"The universe will not be limited to new-age companies but also include others who integrate innovation. We want to be positioned before trends pick up. In two years, the universe will expand, and the portfolio's composition will change," Padala said.
The fund aims to invest in companies where at least 15-20% of income is contributed by innovation. It will also consider companies that integrate innovation into existing systems.