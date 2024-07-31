SBI Mutual Fund Launches Innovative Opportunities Fund Focusing On Sectoral Innovation

The new fund offers have created a range of options for investors. In the sectoral and thematic funds category, nine new fund offer schemes were introduced in June, contributing 58% of the inflow, according to AMFI.

These funds aim to identify opportunities in specific business areas, attracting many investors. SBI Mutual Fund's newest fund offer is the Innovative Opportunities Fund.

This thematic fund focuses on companies dealing with product innovation, process innovation, and adapters of innovation across sectors. The NFO was launched on July 29 and will close on Aug. 12.