SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank Interest Rates: Get Up To 7.75% Returns On 1-Year Fixed Deposit

Fixed deposits are great savings instruments for those who do not have a risk appetite and want stable returns on their investments. FDs are a safe option, offering interest rates depending on the tenure and deposit amount that are not subject to market risk. Further, some banks also offer higher interest rates to senior citizens.

Fixed deposit tenures can vary from seven days to over 10 years. While longer tenures typically offer better interest rates, one-year fixed deposits are also popular.

Several banks are offering the best one-year fixed deposit rates as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its latest monetary policy review on 9 October, kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% for the 10th consecutive time. Risk-averse investors could use this opportunity to invest in the best fixed deposit schemes for 2024 as rates are likely to drop in the coming months, according to experts.

Here are the top banks providing the best interest rates on their one-year fixed deposits, or FDs: