SBI General Insurance Launches Customisable Health Alpha Plan

SBI General Insurance, one of India's leading general insurance providers, has unveiled its new flagship retail health insurance product, Health Alpha. It is a fully customisable health insurance plan designed to offer flexibility, says the company.

It features over 50 coverage options that let customers tailor their health plans to their lifestyles and specific healthcare needs.

The plan offers a variety of sum insured options, starting from Rs 5 lakh to unlimited coverage. Policyholders can choose long-term policies up to five years. This will protect against medical inflation alongside tenure-based discounts.

The plan is available for adults aged 18 years and above, with provisions for children from 91 days up to 25 years.

It offers up to 10 times cumulative bonus annually, provided no claims are made. Policyholders can get coverage for hospitalisation expenses for a single claim beyond the base sum insured. This option will be available once during the policy’s lifetime.