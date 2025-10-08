SBI General Insurance Launches Customisable Health Alpha Plan
SBI General Insurance, one of India's leading general insurance providers, has unveiled its new flagship retail health insurance product, Health Alpha. It is a fully customisable health insurance plan designed to offer flexibility, says the company.
It features over 50 coverage options that let customers tailor their health plans to their lifestyles and specific healthcare needs.
The plan offers a variety of sum insured options, starting from Rs 5 lakh to unlimited coverage. Policyholders can choose long-term policies up to five years. This will protect against medical inflation alongside tenure-based discounts.
The plan is available for adults aged 18 years and above, with provisions for children from 91 days up to 25 years.
It offers up to 10 times cumulative bonus annually, provided no claims are made. Policyholders can get coverage for hospitalisation expenses for a single claim beyond the base sum insured. This option will be available once during the policy’s lifetime.
It includes a gym and sports injury cover. This add-on reimburses outpatient expenses related to injuries from hobby sports or daily fitness activities. It will cover specialist consultations, diagnostic tests, prescribed medicines and physical therapy.
The "Plan Ahead" add-on extends waiting period continuities to newly married spouses and newborn children enrolled within stipulated time frames, and a 5% welcome discount for policies purchased within five days of quote generation.
Health Alpha offers a comprehensive suite of optional benefits, such as pre- and post-hospitalisation care, day care treatments, Ayush treatments, critical illness cover, hospital daily cash, global coverage, and personal accident protection.
Its design allows customers to adjust coverage limits, select from multiple sub-limits, and customise waiting periods, reflecting a do-it-yourself philosophy that enables personalised health insurance solutions.
“Health Alpha is not just another health insurance plan; it redefines the way people experience health coverage, combining customisation, innovation, and customer-first solutions. With our extensive hospital network and robust claims process, we believe this product will set a new benchmark in empowering individuals and families to take control of their health insurance like never before,” said Mohd Arif Khan, deputy chief executive officer of SBI General Insurance.