SBI Card Launches ‘Khushiyan Unlimited’ Campaign Across 2,900+ Cities—Details Here

SBI Card has launched the ‘Khushiyan Unlimited’ campaign to provide discounts and deals to its customers during the festive season. Spanning over 2,900 cities, including tier 2 and tier 3 locations, the campaign features more than 1,250 merchant-funded offers, cashback and instant discounts, both online and offline.

The festive offers cover essential shopping categories such as consumer durables, mobiles, laptops, fashion, furniture, jewellery, e-commerce and grocery, providing customers with numerous opportunities to save. In addition to conventional discounts, SBI Card has introduced multiple EMI-based offers to enable cardholders to make high-value purchases with greater ease and financial flexibility.

Notable partner brands participating in the campaign include retail giants like Amazon and Reliance Retail Group, fashion brands such as Max Fashion and Raymonds, and consumer electronics leaders like Samsung, Haier, LG, Sony and OPPO. Customers can enjoy instant discounts of up to 27.5% on EMI-based purchases across these brands.

Cardholders interested in exploring the full range of offers and benefits can visit SBI Card’s dedicated festive campaign page.

As per the official page, cardholders can enjoy up to Rs 6,000 instant discount on buying Apple products. This offer is available till Dec. 27. Similarly, on buying Haier products, customers can get up to 25% instant discount, with maximum discount going up to Rs 25,000 per card. The validity of this offer will last till Sept. 30.