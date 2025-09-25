SBI Card And IndiGo Launch Co-Branded Credit Card With Exclusive Travel Rewards: Fees, Features And More

The card offers rewards across IndiGo’s ecosystem, as well as on hotel and travel bookings. Holders of the IndiGo SBI Card ELITE will earn 7% rewards on spending within IndiGo’s network, while the standard IndiGo SBI Card offers 3% rewards for the same. For hotel and travel bookings on other platforms, customers can earn 3% rewards on the ELITE variant and 2% on the regular card.

The ELITE card also offers 2% rewards on other categories of spending, while the standard card provides 1% rewards. Rewards are credited as IndiGo BluChips to the cardholder’s IndiGo BluChip account at the end of every statement cycle. These BluChips act as a travel currency, which can be redeemed for various IndiGo services including flight bookings, seat upgrades, hotel stays, meals and more.

Customers can earn up to 29,000 bonus IndiGo BluChips each year, combining everyday spending with travel privileges. Both cards provide domestic airport lounge access, while the ELITE card additionally offers complimentary international lounge access.

The IndiGo SBI Card has a joining and annual renewal fee of Rs 1,499 plus taxes, and the IndiGo SBI Card ELITE is priced at Rs 4,999 plus taxes. Both variants are available on Mastercard and RuPay payment platforms and feature contactless technology.