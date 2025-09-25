SBI Card And IndiGo Launch Co-Branded Credit Card With Exclusive Travel Rewards: Fees, Features And More
SBI Card and IndiGo have introduced a co-branded credit card in two variants, offering rewards, airport lounge access and other rewards for frequent travellers.
SBI Card has teamed up with IndiGo airlines to launch the "IndiGo SBI Card", a co-branded credit card introduced under IndiGo’s BluChip loyalty programme. The card will be available in two variants, IndiGo SBI Card and IndiGo SBI Card ELITE, which have been designed to provide a better and rewarding experience for frequent flyers.
Customers can sign up for the card digitally through the SBI Card SPRINT platform on the official SBI Card website or visit SBI Card retail kiosks for offline enrolment.
Rewards And Benefits
The card offers rewards across IndiGo’s ecosystem, as well as on hotel and travel bookings. Holders of the IndiGo SBI Card ELITE will earn 7% rewards on spending within IndiGo’s network, while the standard IndiGo SBI Card offers 3% rewards for the same. For hotel and travel bookings on other platforms, customers can earn 3% rewards on the ELITE variant and 2% on the regular card.
The ELITE card also offers 2% rewards on other categories of spending, while the standard card provides 1% rewards. Rewards are credited as IndiGo BluChips to the cardholder’s IndiGo BluChip account at the end of every statement cycle. These BluChips act as a travel currency, which can be redeemed for various IndiGo services including flight bookings, seat upgrades, hotel stays, meals and more.
Customers can earn up to 29,000 bonus IndiGo BluChips each year, combining everyday spending with travel privileges. Both cards provide domestic airport lounge access, while the ELITE card additionally offers complimentary international lounge access.
The IndiGo SBI Card has a joining and annual renewal fee of Rs 1,499 plus taxes, and the IndiGo SBI Card ELITE is priced at Rs 4,999 plus taxes. Both variants are available on Mastercard and RuPay payment platforms and feature contactless technology.
Milestone Benefits
The co-branded card also comes with welcome and milestone benefits. New customers will receive up to 5,000 IndiGo BluChips upon payment of the first-year annual fee and completing the first transaction. Milestone rewards include 2,500 IndiGo BluChips for annual spending starting from Rs 2 lakh on the standard card and 6,000 IndiGo BluChips for annual spending starting from Rs 3 lakh on the ELITE variant.
For annual fee renewal, the IndiGo SBI Card offers 2,500 BluChips, while the ELITE card provides 5,000 BluChips along with a 6E Eats voucher. The premium ELITE variant also offers travel insurance benefits, covering flight cancellations, lost baggage and lost cards.
Salila Pande, MD & CEO, SBI Card, said, “At SBI Card, we have observed that travel constitutes an important spend category for our cardholders,” and added that the card offers “unparalleled benefits, ensuring every journey becomes more rewarding and seamless.”
Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer, IndiGo, said the co-branded credit card will transform “everyday spending into rewarding travel experiences.”