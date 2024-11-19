NDTV ProfitPersonal FinanceSamir Arora's Top Picks Amid Market Volatility
Samir Arora's Top Picks Amid Market Volatility

Amid the current phase of market volatility, veteran investor Samir Arora is bullish on new-age platform companies, including food delivery aggregators Zomato Ltd. and Swiggy Ltd., along with fintech majors like PB Fintech Ltd., which owns Policybazaar, and One 97 Communications Ltd., the parent of Paytm.

19 Nov 2024, 03:25 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
