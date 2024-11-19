Samir Arora's Top Picks Amid Market Volatility

Amid the current phase of market volatility, veteran investor Samir Arora is bullish on new-age platform companies, including food delivery aggregators Zomato Ltd. and Swiggy Ltd., along with fintech majors like PB Fintech Ltd., which owns Policybazaar, and One 97 Communications Ltd., the parent of Paytm.