Rupee Depreciation: What Should Investors Invest In?

The rupee plunged to an all-time low in intraday trade on Tuesday, Dec. 16, breaching the 91-mark against the US dollar for the first time. Currently, the Indian currency is hovering around Rs 90-91 against the US dollar. The rupee has depreciated by over 6% against the US dollar so far in 2025.

This depreciation has been driven by factors such as steep US tariffs on Indian goods, persistent foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows in equities, a widening trade deficit and a strengthening US dollar globally.

A weakening rupee reduces the value of domestic savings, pushes import prices higher and adds to inflation, hitting sectors that rely heavily on foreign goods the hardest.

Investors may see diminished gains from fixed-income products and face greater risk if their portfolios lack hedging against currency swings.

Against this backdrop, investors need to plan how they will protect their portfolios.

An NDTV Profit analysis shows that in the last 15 years, there have been five such instances where the Indian rupee has declined by more than 5% in a calendar year:

2025: 6.3%

2022: 11.3%

2018: 9.2%

2013: 12.4%

2011: 18.7%

A falling rupee is a major concern for every Indian as it impacts spending, savings and investments. However, a depreciating rupee could be a positive signal for many sectors, especially those focused on exports and foreign operations.

A few assets could also help investors to safeguard their investments amid market uncertainties triggered by a falling rupee.

Generally, financial experts suggest that investors should avoid a panic reaction and adopt a long-term approach to gain from emerging opportunities in such scenarios. Here is a look at investment options investors need to watch out for amid the rupee depreciation.