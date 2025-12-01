Rs 9 Lakh Lump Sum Investment: Will It Cross Rs 50 Lakh In 15 Years?

Lump sum investments, while seeming a risky bet, could be highly rewarding. You just need a well-planned strategy and suitable timing. Such investments typically involve a large amount and must be undertaken with a medium to long-term outlook.

These investments can be made in either mutual funds or gold, or traditional financial instruments such as fixed deposits. Here, an investor deploys the entire principal upfront rather than in smaller amounts at periodic intervals.

One of the key advantages of a lump sum investment is that you get returns on a large amount from the first day of investment. Lump sum investments may seem risky during market downturns, but they could lead to higher earnings over the long run. If done right, investors don’t need to worry about adding contributions or timing of the market, particularly in the case of mutual funds.

However, lump sum investments come with their own risk, including potential loss if the market declines shortly after investment in the case of mutual funds. While traditional instruments may offer guaranteed returns, the returns are not attractive compared to mutual funds.

But can Rs 9 lakh lump sum, if invested over 15 years, grow more than five times and if yes, which instruments might be able to help?

Let’s see through a comparison between mutual funds, FDs and gold.