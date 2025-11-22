Rs 55,000 Salary And Living Alone In A Metro — Is Saving Possible?

Thousands of young professionals flock to India's metro cities chasing better jobs and independence. Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata are among the major destinations for many job aspirants in India.

In such places, a common mid-level salary hovers around Rs 55,000 per month. The burning question is: Can you live alone comfortably and still save money on this salary?

It is possible, but only if you are ruthless, disciplined and willing to make some unpopular choices.

The average monthly living expenses for a single person in metros like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, or Hyderabad generally range between Rs 30,000 to Rs 60,000.

Rent is the largest expense, often consuming 40-50% of income, with 1 BHK apartments in these cities varying from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 or more per month, depending on location and amenities.

Other expenses, including food, transportation, utilities, and miscellaneous costs, approximately add another Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 monthly.