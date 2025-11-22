Rs 5,00,000 Lump Sum: What It Can Grow Into In 15 Years

Wealth accumulation requires discipline and long-term financial commitment. With the rapidly evolving financial services landscape in India, long-term financial planning has become convenient these days. Indian investors are showing interest in mutual fund systematic investment plans (SIPs) as well as gold for building a sizable corpus.

While monthly investments are certainly wealth builders and provide a stable roadmap for growth, lump sum investments are equally powerful. If an investor builds a habit of investing a lump sum amount occasionally, it can work as a surplus for their regular investments. This can come from bonuses or inheritance, or even gifts received on birthdays or weddings.

Investing a large amount early gives the advantage of more capital at work. The power of compounding accelerates with a higher initial investment. As a result, returns can grow significantly faster than smaller, periodic investments.

Over 15 years, a lump sum amount of Rs 5 lakh can grow into a sizable corpus. Let’s see how this lump sum investment in mutual funds and gold can grow over the years at an assumed annual interest rate of 10-12%.