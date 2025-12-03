Rs 50,000 Every December — Total Wealth After 10 Years
Supplementing your regular investments with occasional lump sum amounts helps to accelerate wealth creation.
Small habits can have a big impact on your financial journey. It adds up over time and boosts your wealth without you even realising it. One such habit is supplementing your regular investment journey.
Enhancing your regular investments with occasional lump sum amounts helps to accelerate wealth creation. It could be a rewarding strategy to review your investments in the last month of every year and take steps to bolster your investment plans.
By the month of December, generally, a clear picture of your bonuses and surplus funds emerges. This could be helpful in a proper assessment of your investments for financial goals. Before starting the new year, it's also wise to review your finances to identify gaps or opportunities in your portfolio.
After a thorough review, if you can start with an additional investment of around Rs 50,000 in the month of December every year, it may lead to surprising results. With a medium to long-term outlook, such an investment can significantly boost your regular corpus, helping you reach your financial goals faster.
You may choose mutual funds, direct stocks, gold or any traditional assets for this investment. But if you have a long-term outlook, equities may be able to reward you the most. Here’s how:
Yearly investment: Rs 50,000
Investment horizon: 10 years
Expected rate of return: 12%
Amount Invested: Rs 5,00,000
Returns: Rs 4,82,729
Maturity Value: Rs. 9,82,729
Similarly, an annual investment of Rs 50,000 in gold can grow into a corpus of nearly Rs 9 lakh in 10 years at an assumed annual interest rate of 10%.
SIP amount: Rs 50,000
Investment duration: 10 years
Expected rate of return: 10%
Invested amount: Rs 5,00,000
Estimated returns: Rs 3,76,558
Total value: Rs 8,76,558
Traditional assets such as public provident funds or fixed deposits (FDs) may not be able to yield higher earnings, but they come with guaranteed returns. As a result, investors with lower risk appetite and seeking moderate returns from this supplemental investment can pick such assets.
For best results, consult a certified financial advisor who can guide you on the right investment strategy. A guide can help you choose suitable instruments and the right timing for your lump sum and regular investments.