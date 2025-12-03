Rs 50,000 Every December — Total Wealth After 10 Years

Small habits can have a big impact on your financial journey. It adds up over time and boosts your wealth without you even realising it. One such habit is supplementing your regular investment journey.

Enhancing your regular investments with occasional lump sum amounts helps to accelerate wealth creation. It could be a rewarding strategy to review your investments in the last month of every year and take steps to bolster your investment plans.

By the month of December, generally, a clear picture of your bonuses and surplus funds emerges. This could be helpful in a proper assessment of your investments for financial goals. Before starting the new year, it's also wise to review your finances to identify gaps or opportunities in your portfolio.

After a thorough review, if you can start with an additional investment of around Rs 50,000 in the month of December every year, it may lead to surprising results. With a medium to long-term outlook, such an investment can significantly boost your regular corpus, helping you reach your financial goals faster.

You may choose mutual funds, direct stocks, gold or any traditional assets for this investment. But if you have a long-term outlook, equities may be able to reward you the most. Here’s how: