Rs 5,000 SIP vs PPF vs FD: Which One Gives Best Returns?

A long-term investment strategy is crucial to building a large corpus. Even modest investments every month could be helpful in achieving big financial targets. For Indian investors, mutual fund systematic investment plans (SIP), Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Fixed Deposits (FDs) have become popular investment instruments. Choosing the right investment instrument to start your wealth accumulation journey could be confusing.

In India, PPF and FDs have traditionally remained preferred investment avenues for conservative investors who look for security over high returns. On the other hand, SIPs have become popular in recent years due to their ability to offer market-linked returns. An SIP allows you to invest a fixed amount every month into mutual funds, while in PPF, you can invest a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year.

FDs allow investing a lump sum amount for a fixed tenure at a pre-determined interest rate. While SIPs and FDs offer more flexibility in terms of tenure, PPF comes with a lock-in period of 15 years.

For many new investors, investing a modest amount of Rs 5,000 every month could be a promising start for long-term wealth accumulation. Let’s take a look at how a monthly investment of Rs 5,000 in SIPs, FDs and PPF could be helpful in accumulating a large corpus over 15 years.