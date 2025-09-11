Rs 5,000 Salary To Rs 60 Lakh Net Worth: Redditor Reveals Smart Money Habits To Achieve Financial Freedom

A 34-year-old professional’s post on Reddit has caught the attention of social media users after he described how he achieved financial freedom despite starting with a low income. The B. Tech graduate, who began his career over a decade ago, explained that disciplined investing and living within his means were the key factors that enabled him to grow his wealth steadily.

The Reddit user shared how he started his career with a monthly salary of just Rs 5,000, which later rose to Rs 15,000 and then Rs 19,000. His fortunes changed significantly when he secured a position at one of the world’s leading companies, resulting in a substantial pay rise.

“At that time, I didn’t really understand how Restricted Stock Units or RSUs (stock-based compensation) worked. I picked a package with a high CTC that included mostly stocks, without realising the details,” he said in the Reddit post.

Growing up in a lower-middle-class household, he adopted a modest way of living, surrounded by friends who never encouraged unnecessary expenses. His financial perspective transformed three years ago when he came across the concept of FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early). It inspired a more focused approach to his finances.

“I created an Excel sheet to track everything—my PF, investments, even cash. I update it at the end of every quarter. This habit helped me stay on top of my finances,” he wrote.

About four months back, he crossed the Rs 50 lakh mark in total investments. With a recent stock vesting, his net worth grew to Rs 60 lakh.

His portfolio currently consists of an emergency fund of Rs 5 lakh, Rs 20 lakh in a mix of debt and hybrid mutual funds, Rs 15 lakh allocated to PF and PPF, Rs 10 lakh in RSUs, Rs 2 lakh invested in Indian equities and Rs 8 lakh held in equity mutual funds.

“Rs 60 lakh may not seem like a big number to some, but for me, every step has been meaningful. I still remember how happy I felt when I reached Rs 1 lakh. Then came Rs 10 lakh, Rs 25 lakh, and Rs 50 lakh. I believe I can reach Rs 1 crore in the next 2 years, especially with more RSUs vesting and a job switch in mind,” he said.

The Reddit user explained that he initially prioritised debt investments as a way to control risk. “Some people might wonder why I put a big portion into debt in the beginning. The simple reason is: fear.”

He was wary of market volatility and unpredictable conditions. His first goal was peace of mind. “Once I felt secure, I started taking more risks with equity,” he wrote.