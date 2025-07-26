Rs 5,000 Monthly SIP: How Long Does It Take To Accumulate Rs 2 Crore?

Business NewsPersonal FinanceRs 5,000 Monthly SIP: How Long Does It Take To Accumulate Rs 2 Crore?
Compared to traditional tools like fixed deposits and small savings schemes, mutual funds have been offering higher returns over the years.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A modest investment of Rs 5,000 via SIPs can help in building a sizable corpus of Rs 2 crore without any additional financial burden. (Photo Source: Freepik)</p></div>
Investors have been exploring new asset classes and investment instruments in recent years amid a booming stock market and rising financial awareness in India. The mutual funds offer an opportunity for investors to park their money in more rewarding assets like equities compared to traditional savings instruments without direct exposure to market risks. Mutual fund Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) are gaining traction as they offer enormous flexibility and liquidity.

Compared to traditional tools like fixed deposits and small savings schemes, mutual funds have been offering higher returns over the years. Additionally, SIPs are more flexible, allowing investors to start, pause, or increase their investment as needed. The key to wealth accumulation via SIPs is to start early and stay invested for a longer tenure.

Even a modest SIP of Rs 5,000 monthly can grow substantially over 20-25 years. This makes SIPs one of the suitable investment options to build a sizable retirement fund. 

Investing Rs 5,000 Per Month Via SIP For Retirement

If you are looking forward to building a Rs 2 crore corpus with a monthly SIP of Rs 5,000, here’s how your money would grow:

Target: Rs 2 crore

Monthly SIP: Rs 5,000

Time needed: 31 years

Invested amount: Rs 18,60,000

Estimated returns: Rs 1,80,92,022

Total value: Rs 1,99,52,022

Hence, an SIP of Rs 5,000 can help one create a significant retirement corpus, provided they have an investment timeline of at least 30 years.

With techniques like ‘step-up’ SIP, this dream can be achieved even faster. The ‘Step-up’ facility is a simple method to increase the SIP amount at regular intervals (such as per annum).

Here’s How It Works:

Target: Rs 2 crore

Monthly SIP: Rs 5,000

Step-up goal: 10% annual

Time needed: 25 years

Invested amount: Rs 59,00,823

Estimated returns: Rs 1,54,76,906

Total value: Rs 2,13,77,730

In the case of using the ‘step-up’ technique, the overall investment amount increases in the long term. However, it helps the investor reach their goal faster. Investors should also note that mutual fund returns are not guaranteed.  

