Rs 5,000 Monthly SIP: How Long Does It Take To Accumulate Rs 2 Crore?

Investors have been exploring new asset classes and investment instruments in recent years amid a booming stock market and rising financial awareness in India. The mutual funds offer an opportunity for investors to park their money in more rewarding assets like equities compared to traditional savings instruments without direct exposure to market risks. Mutual fund Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) are gaining traction as they offer enormous flexibility and liquidity.

Compared to traditional tools like fixed deposits and small savings schemes, mutual funds have been offering higher returns over the years. Additionally, SIPs are more flexible, allowing investors to start, pause, or increase their investment as needed. The key to wealth accumulation via SIPs is to start early and stay invested for a longer tenure.

Even a modest SIP of Rs 5,000 monthly can grow substantially over 20-25 years. This makes SIPs one of the suitable investment options to build a sizable retirement fund.