Rs 500 Weekly SIP: How Much Can It Accumulate In 10-15 Years?

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) are a popular tool to create long-term wealth by investing in mutual funds. They are convenient, easy to track and encourage small, regular contributions, building fiscal discipline among investors.

This market-linked investment strategy has delivered attractive returns in the past, positioning it as ideal for long-term wealth generation. A longer investment horizon via SIPs allows investors to benefit from the power of compounding.

One of the convenient features of SIPs is their flexibility. Investors can choose their contribution timeline: monthly, quarterly, or even weekly, based on their financial comfort. Moreover, the minimum amount can be as low as Rs 500, allowing investors to build wealth gradually without straining their budgets.

Past trends have shown that smaller SIPs of even Rs 500 have created significant wealth over time, rewarding investors for their patience and fiscal discipline. The longer the investment horizon, the more powerful the magic of compounding becomes. Here’s how: