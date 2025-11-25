Business NewsPersonal FinanceRs 5 Lakh Lump Sum Investment: Can It Make You A Crorepati?
ADVERTISEMENT

Rs 5 Lakh Lump Sum Investment: Can It Make You A Crorepati?

With disciplined investing, even an investment of Rs 5 lakh can potentially grow to Rs 1 crore in a long period.

25 Nov 2025, 09:46 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>You need to be patient and have a long investment horizon to achieve your goal. (Image source: Envato)</p></div>
You need to be patient and have a long investment horizon to achieve your goal. (Image source: Envato)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

It is a common wish for many to become a crorepati in India. One of the feasible options to achieve this goal is to harness the power of investing. 

With disciplined investing and the power of compounding, even a modest one-time investment of Rs 5 lakh can potentially grow to Rs 1 crore over a sufficiently long period. The real question is: how long will it take, and what are the realistic routes to get there?

Investing a lump sum of Rs 5 lakh today with a long-term perspective offers a promising path to becoming a crorepati. The key to achieving this lies in choosing the right investment avenues, leveraging the power of compounding and maintaining patience over decades.

To achieve a corpus of Rs 1 crore, one of the suitable options one can consider is investing in mutual funds.

Below, we have provided the calculations for how a lump sum investment of Rs 5 lakh can become an amount of Rs 1 crore.

Investing In A Mutual Fund Lump Sum:

Total investment: Rs 5 lakh

Tenure: 27 years

Expected returns: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 1.02 crore

Maturity corpus: Rs 1.07 crore

Please note that the actual rate of return from a mutual fund investment can vary from the value shown above. 

Investing a lump sum of Rs 5 lakh today with a long-term perspective offers a promising path to becoming a crorepati. 

Compounding refers to earning returns not only on your initial investment but also on previously earned returns. With an assumed average annual return of 12% from mutual funds, you could hit the Rs 1 crore mark in about 30 years. Thus, compounding is the key to success.

You can also consider diversifying investments across assets such as gold, real estate, Public Provident Fund (PPF ) and fixed deposits (FDs).

To conclude, a Rs 5 lakh lump sum investment can make you a crorepati, but not overnight. It demands patience and smart financial choices.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT