Rs 5 Lakh Investment: SIP Vs Fixed Deposit — Which One Is Better?

Investments, particularly of high value, can be tricky to manage. In such cases, it is important to choose the right assets to maximise returns while lowering risks.

Before making large investments, investors should assess risk appetite, investment horizon and overall financial goals. It is possible that just comparing returns across multiple instruments may not suffice in such cases since every asset serves a different purpose.

For example, fixed deposits offer safety and stable returns, while mutual fund SIPs provide comparatively higher growth over time. A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is a method of investing in mutual funds through small, regular contributions. Investors can either start a monthly SIP or choose to invest a lump sum amount at one go.

Generally, FDs and SIPs are commonly preferred investment instruments in India. However, these investment options differ widely in features, returns and tenure. It could be a prudent step to evaluate all instruments as per your financial goals, investment duration and risk tolerance before investing.

Let’s take a look at how an investment of Rs 5 lakh in FDs and SIPs could grow over a predetermined period.