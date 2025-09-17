Rs 5-Lakh Investment: SIP Or Lump Sum, Which Yields Better Returns?

A lump-sum investment involves putting the entire Rs 5 lakh into a mutual fund or other investments at once. This can yield higher returns if the market is going upward because the entire money starts growing immediately.

A lump-sum calculator helps you see how much your investment could grow over time. You can calculate it using this formula:

FV = PV(1+r)^n

Here:

FV: How much your investment will be worth in the future.

PV: The amount you invest now.

R: Annual interest rate (as a decimal, so 12% = 0.12).

N: Number of years you keep the money invested.

Let’s understand this through an example:

Principal investment: Rs 5 lakh

Expected annual return: 12% (0.12)

Investment period: 5 years

Using the above formula, a lump sum could grow to Rs 8.81 lakh in 5 years.