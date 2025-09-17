Rs 5-Lakh Investment: SIP Or Lump Sum, Which Yields Better Returns?
When it comes to investing Rs 5 lakh, many people face a common dilemma: should they invest the entire amount at once in a lump sum, or spread it over time using a Systematic Investment Plan?
Both options have their pros and cons, and the choice depends on the investor’s ability to take risks, market conditions and financial goals.
Lump-Sum Investment
A lump-sum investment involves putting the entire Rs 5 lakh into a mutual fund or other investments at once. This can yield higher returns if the market is going upward because the entire money starts growing immediately.
A lump-sum calculator helps you see how much your investment could grow over time. You can calculate it using this formula:
FV = PV(1+r)^n
Here:
FV: How much your investment will be worth in the future.
PV: The amount you invest now.
R: Annual interest rate (as a decimal, so 12% = 0.12).
N: Number of years you keep the money invested.
Let’s understand this through an example:
Principal investment: Rs 5 lakh
Expected annual return: 12% (0.12)
Investment period: 5 years
Using the above formula, a lump sum could grow to Rs 8.81 lakh in 5 years.
SIP Investment
An SIP is a way to invest in mutual funds by putting in a fixed amount regularly, such as monthly or quarterly. It lets you invest gradually instead of paying a large sum all at once.
SIP Investment Calculator helps you estimate how much your investments could grow over time. You can calculate it using this formula:
FV = P × [({(1 + r)^n – 1} / r) × (1 + r)]
Here:
FV: The total value your investment could grow to.
P: Amount you invest every month
R: Expected monthly rate of return (for example, 12% annual ÷ 12 = 1% per month)
N: Total number of months you invest.
Using this formula, to get similar returns as a lump-sum investment of Rs 5 lakh over 5 years at a 12% annual rate, you would need to invest about Rs 10,700 every month through an SIP.
SIPs help manage risk but may slightly reduce returns compared to lump sum investments if markets rise sharply.
Which One Should You Choose?
Lump sum is ideal when markets are expected to grow steadily, and you have a high risk appetite. SIP suits cautious investors who want to mitigate market volatility.
The decision depends on your financial goals, risk tolerance and comfort level with market ups and downs.