Rs 4,00,000 Lump Sum: Mutual Funds vs Gold vs FD Return Comparison

India’s financial services sector has undergone a massive transformation in the last few years. With a booming fintech sector, investors have a wide range of investment options available in the market today. Banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are offering customised products to meet the specific needs of investors across all income categories. It could be confusing to choose the right investment instrument for many investors due to the availability of a plethora of options.

Traditionally, gold and fixed deposits have remained preferred investment options in India. However, in the last few years, mutual funds have gained popularity due to their potential to offer higher returns. Financial experts often suggest diversifying your investments across multiple instruments. If you are planning to invest Rs 4,00,000 lump sum, you can explore options like mutual funds, gold and FDs.

These instruments come with their own benefits and limitations. They also vary widely in nature, risks, tenure and returns. So, it’s important to evaluate all key factors linked to mutual funds, FDs and gold before investing.

Let’s take a look at basic details about these instruments before investing.