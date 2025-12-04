Rs 35,000 SIP: Final Corpus After 12, 15 And 20 Years

From retirement and emergencies to travel and leisure activities, you will need a good corpus to meet your needs in the future. Building a large corpus needs consistency and financial discipline. You can build a sizeable amount even with small investments over the years. It’s not just about how much you invest, but the investment tenure plays a crucial role in determining overall returns.

Here, the key is starting early and maintaining uninterrupted investments over a long-term horizon. If you are looking to build a large corpus with small investments, mutual fund systematic investment plans (SIPs) could be a suitable option. Investors often prefer SIPs due to diversification opportunities, professional management and higher flexibility. Through steady, small contributions, investors can accumulate substantial wealth over the years.

If you can afford to invest Rs 35,000 per month via SIP, you could reap a significant corpus over a long-term horizon. We have done some calculations to illustrate how a monthly SIP of Rs 35,000 will grow across varied tenures of 12, 15 and 20 years.