Rs 30,000 Salary? Is Becoming A Lakhpati In 12 Months Possible?

A monthly salary of Rs 30,000 remains a typical starting point for many fresh graduates and young professionals. This is generally the standard initial pay scale for employees across sectors like IT, BPO, retail and financial services, among others, in India for most entry-level roles. It may seem impossible to save money with such a modest monthly income. However, financial planning after landing your first job could make a huge difference in securing your future. Even if you start your investment journey with a small amount, it can help you build a sizable corpus.

With a monthly salary of Rs 30,000, reaching the target of your first Rs 1 lakh may initially seem tough. But it can be easily achieved in just 12 months with proper planning and smart money management. Even if you live extremely frugally, maximum realistic monthly savings could be Rs 10,000–15,000.

However, it could be feasible to save around Rs 5,000-7,000 every month with a monthly salary of Rs 30,000. To reach to gold of your first Rs 1 lakh, instruments that yield high returns, such as mutual funds, could be a suitable option.

Let’s see if you can invest Rs 7,000 every month in a systematic investment plan (SIP) to reach the Rs 1 lakh goal and how it will grow in 12 months: