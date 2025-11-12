Rs 3,000 SIP Vs Rs 3 Lakh Lump Sum: Which One Is Better?

In recent years, mutual funds have emerged as a popular investment option among Indian investors. With a wide range of plans on offer, mutual fund schemes provide investors across the spectrum an opportunity to systematically build wealth. Due to the power of compounding, mutual funds offer comparatively higher returns vis-a-vis traditional instruments like fixed deposits.

Investors can choose a systematic investment plan (SIP) or make a lump sum investment. SIP schemes allow investors to build wealth by investing small amounts at regular intervals. On the other hand, lump sum investments may fetch higher returns as you earn interest on the entire amount from the first day.

When it comes to long-term investment planning, many investors often grapple with a simple question: Is it wiser to invest a lump sum amount or to opt for an SIP scheme?

Each instrument has its own benefits and the best option ultimately depends on your financial objectives, risk tolerance and how long you plan to stay invested.

Let’s see how a monthly SIP of Rs 3,000 and a lump sum investment of Rs 3 lakh would grow over the years.