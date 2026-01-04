Rs 3,000 Monthly Investment: Final Corpus After 10 Years

In today's fast-paced world, building wealth through disciplined investing is more important than ever. With rising costs of education, healthcare, and lifestyle aspirations, it is important to make investments to grow one’s wealth.

Thankfully, even a modest monthly investment can grow significantly over time due to the magic of compounding. One popular way to achieve this is through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) in mutual funds, where you invest a fixed amount every month.

If you're a salaried professional, homemaker, or young earner looking to start small, Rs 3,000 per month is an achievable target for many middle-class households. Over 10 years, this consistent habit can help you build a substantial corpus for goals like a child's education, a family vacation, or even a down payment on a home.

Here is a calculation which shows how a monthly investment of Rs 3,000 can grow over 10 years, at an annual interest rate of 12%.