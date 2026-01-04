Rs 3,000 Monthly Investment: Final Corpus After 10 Years
At a 12% annual return, a monthly SIP of Rs 3,000 will lead to a corpus of over Rs 6.5 lakh in 10 years.
In today's fast-paced world, building wealth through disciplined investing is more important than ever. With rising costs of education, healthcare, and lifestyle aspirations, it is important to make investments to grow one’s wealth.
Thankfully, even a modest monthly investment can grow significantly over time due to the magic of compounding. One popular way to achieve this is through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) in mutual funds, where you invest a fixed amount every month.
If you're a salaried professional, homemaker, or young earner looking to start small, Rs 3,000 per month is an achievable target for many middle-class households. Over 10 years, this consistent habit can help you build a substantial corpus for goals like a child's education, a family vacation, or even a down payment on a home.
Here is a calculation which shows how a monthly investment of Rs 3,000 can grow over 10 years, at an annual interest rate of 12%.
Investing In Mutual Fund SIPs
Monthly investment: Rs 3,000
Expected returns: 12%
Duration of investment: 10 years
Total investment: Rs 3.6 lakh
Estimated returns: Rs 3.12 lakh
Maturity corpus: Rs 6.72 lakh
The real growth comes from returns on your investments. Mutual funds, especially equity-oriented ones, have historically delivered strong performance in India over the long term.
These figures highlight the power of compounding: your money earns returns not just on the principal, but on the gains too.
SIP harnesses the power of rupee cost averaging and compounding. You invest a fixed amount regularly, buying more units when markets dip and fewer when they peak. Over time, returns compound on your growing balance.
Investing Rs 3,000 monthly for 10 years might seem modest today, but it can grow into Rs 6-8 lakh or more, providing a solid financial cushion.
The final corpus depends largely on the rate of return, which varies based on the type of fund and market performance.
Discipline, patience, and staying invested through market ups and downs are critical to success. Remember, mutual fund investments are subject to market risks: past performance isn't a guarantee of future results.