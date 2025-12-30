'Rs 3 Lakh Pay To Rs 5 Crore Wealth In 11 Years': Software Developer's Financial Growth Story Goes Viral
In a Reddit post, the developer highlighted how consistent growth in both domestic and international markets and job switches helped him achieve this milestone.
A software developer has shared his financial journey, revealing that he has grown his wealth from a starting salary of just Rs 3.25 lakh to over Rs 5 crore in 11 years. In a Reddit post made two days ago, the developer highlighted how consistent growth in both domestic and international markets and job switches helped him achieve this milestone.
His current portfolio includes approximately Rs 2.1 crore in a Nifty 50 Index Fund and Rs 80 lakh in a single US-based stock. Another Rs 80 lakh is held in less liquid instruments such as PPF and EPF. He also maintains Rs 1.4 crore in net debt holdings, including fixed deposits and savings accounts, keeping funds ready for market opportunities.
“This is all self-earned in the last 11 years. Apart from the above, I have - Small land in village (bought jointly by me, father and mother), 3BHK in the outskirts of Mumbai from my father, some inherited gold jewellery from my mother,” the user explained on r/FIRE_India community. FIRE stands for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’, a movement encouraging people to save and invest aggressively to retire sooner.
In addition, the user also holds Rs 15 lakh in a single Indian stock through Zerodha and owns 11 kg of silver, purchased at around Rs 83,000 per kg.
“I am a software developer in a US-based company, which has a Pvt. Ltd. counterpart, and my salary is INR (roughly over Rs 1 crore, of which 70% is base),” the user explained.
Impressed by the figures, many people wondered how the user made his career transition. Replying to one such comment, he explained that he is a 33-year-old and switched multiple jobs to get salary hikes. Starting with Rs 3.25 lakh, the user currently earns around Rs 1.3 crore.
“Omg these 2020-23 tech shifts to huge salaries were something, everywhere I see people's salaries doubled, tripled…. even freshers were getting anything back then. But honestly pretty impressed by your growth overall,” a user commented.
“I am motivated, but what I see as a pattern is that people lose themselves in investing while forgetting they did all the investing to sustain and financially make independence to their families. I assume you reached your target already, focus on family, health and then wealth,” another said.