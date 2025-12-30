'Rs 3 Lakh Pay To Rs 5 Crore Wealth In 11 Years': Software Developer's Financial Growth Story Goes Viral

A software developer has shared his financial journey, revealing that he has grown his wealth from a starting salary of just Rs 3.25 lakh to over Rs 5 crore in 11 years. In a Reddit post made two days ago, the developer highlighted how consistent growth in both domestic and international markets and job switches helped him achieve this milestone.

His current portfolio includes approximately Rs 2.1 crore in a Nifty 50 Index Fund and Rs 80 lakh in a single US-based stock. Another Rs 80 lakh is held in less liquid instruments such as PPF and EPF. He also maintains Rs 1.4 crore in net debt holdings, including fixed deposits and savings accounts, keeping funds ready for market opportunities.

“This is all self-earned in the last 11 years. Apart from the above, I have - Small land in village (bought jointly by me, father and mother), 3BHK in the outskirts of Mumbai from my father, some inherited gold jewellery from my mother,” the user explained on r/FIRE_India community. FIRE stands for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’, a movement encouraging people to save and invest aggressively to retire sooner.