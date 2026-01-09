Rs 3 Lakh A Year To Rs 9 Crore Net Worth: How An IT Professional Built Wealth In 20 Years

In a recent post on social media platform Reddit, an Indian IT professional has shared how he built a net worth of Rs 9 crore through disciplined investing over 20 years. The 47-year-old man described himself as “an average guy working in the IT industry.” He said that his current net worth was Rs 9 crore, and it was largely due to long-term equity investments and “pure compounding.”

The man said around Rs 8 crore is invested directly in Indian stocks and Rs 1 crore is in Indian mutual funds. He also owns a self-occupied flat. “This is pure compounding with 21% XIRR,” he wrote, adding that “the magic happens after 10-15 years.”

In 2005, he earned Rs 3 lakh per annum and had no investment portfolio. By 2010, his salary increased to Rs 10 lakh, with a portfolio of Rs 10 lakh. By 2016, his salary was Rs 25 lakh and his portfolio was around Rs 1 crore. In 2020, his salary was around Rs 35 lakh annually and he had a portfolio of about Rs 2 crore. As of January 2026, his annual salary is about Rs 65 lakh and his investment portfolio has grown to Rs 9 crore.

He also said that there was “no ESOP,” “no inheritance,” and “no extra real estate” investments beyond his own home. “I always had consistent high saving rate which went into equities each year,” he wrote. He added that he is the “single earner in a family of five” and follows a modest lifestyle. Fixed deposits were never part of his strategy, and his Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) has not been included in the calculation.

The man also said he had a conservative approach to the stock market. “No F&O or intraday or trading,” he wrote. He said he focused on holding quality stocks for long periods.

The user said about 90% of his portfolio is in direct stocks, and that the post-2020 bull run boosted his net worth majorly. By 2020, his portfolio was already worth Rs 2 crore, built on capital investments of around Rs 1.2 crore over 15 years.

Between 2020 and 2025, he invested another Rs 1.2 crore. He further shared that his equity holdings generate around Rs 6 lakh per year in dividends, all of which are reinvested.