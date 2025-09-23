Rs 3 Crore With Rs 5,000 SIP: Here’s How Long It Will Take

Systematic Investment Plan, or SIP, is perhaps the most effective strategy for long-term wealth accumulation. Investors can take advantage of the power of compounding by investing a predetermined amount into mutual funds on a regular basis using SIPs.

Even a small amount invested in SIP regularly can build a significant corpus over a long term.

Historically, equity mutual funds have produced average returns of around 12% annually. However, this does not determine future performance.

So how long will it take to build a Rs 3 crore corpus with Rs 5,000 monthly SIP?

For now, let’s assume a 12% average yearly return for computation’s sake.