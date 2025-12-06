Rs 3 Crore Retirement Goal: Why Starting At 40 May Not Be Enough

Building a large corpus is a steady process that requires a long-term investment strategy. Your investment horizon plays a crucial role in financial stability and wealth creation. Delaying investments reduces the time your money remains invested, which in turn limits the benefits of compounding. Since returns are reinvested to generate further gains, even a delay of a few years can significantly affect your overall returns.

This is particularly evident in retirement planning, where investors often do not feel the immediate impact of postponing their investments. Many assume that with a long-term outlook of 20–25 years, they still have ample time to build a sizeable corpus. However, even small delays can hinder long-term wealth creation.

For example, starting your retirement planning at 30 rather than 40 can lead to substantial differences in returns. Beginning early and remaining consistent allows your investments to benefit fully from compounding, helping you achieve long-term financial goals with greater ease.

For long-term goals, mutual funds are often preferred due to their potential to generate higher, market-linked returns. They offer diversification and generally outperform traditional fixed-income instruments over extended periods. Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in mutual funds are particularly suitable for investors who prefer to invest small amounts regularly rather than committing a lump sum at once.