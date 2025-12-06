Rs 3 Crore Retirement Goal: Why Starting At 40 May Not Be Enough
An extended investment horizon plays a crucial role in building a large corpus like Rs 3 crore. Let’s see how a difference of even a few years in investment tenure could affect your overall returns.
Building a large corpus is a steady process that requires a long-term investment strategy. Your investment horizon plays a crucial role in financial stability and wealth creation. Delaying investments reduces the time your money remains invested, which in turn limits the benefits of compounding. Since returns are reinvested to generate further gains, even a delay of a few years can significantly affect your overall returns.
This is particularly evident in retirement planning, where investors often do not feel the immediate impact of postponing their investments. Many assume that with a long-term outlook of 20–25 years, they still have ample time to build a sizeable corpus. However, even small delays can hinder long-term wealth creation.
For example, starting your retirement planning at 30 rather than 40 can lead to substantial differences in returns. Beginning early and remaining consistent allows your investments to benefit fully from compounding, helping you achieve long-term financial goals with greater ease.
For long-term goals, mutual funds are often preferred due to their potential to generate higher, market-linked returns. They offer diversification and generally outperform traditional fixed-income instruments over extended periods. Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in mutual funds are particularly suitable for investors who prefer to invest small amounts regularly rather than committing a lump sum at once.
To understand whether this strategy can help an investor build a corpus of Rs 3 crore by retirement, here’s how the numbers compare when starting at 30 versus 40:
SIP at Age 30 to Build Rs 3 Crore
SIP amount: Rs 9,000
Investment duration: 30 years
Expected rate of return: 12% per annum
Total invested: Rs 32,40,000
Estimated returns: Rs 2,85,29,223
Total value: Rs 3,17,69,223
SIP at Age 40 to Build Rs 3 Crore
SIP amount: Rs 9,000
Investment duration: 20 years
Expected rate of return: 12% per annum
Total invested: Rs 21,60,000
Estimated returns: Rs 68,32,331
Total value: Rs 89,92,331
As shown, with only 20 years to invest, an individual may struggle even to accumulate Rs 1 crore if SIPs are delayed or contributions remain low. To reach a corpus of Rs 3 crore in 20 years, the investor would need to increase the SIP amount significantly—potentially to around Rs 30,000 per month at an assumed 12% annual return.
Investors should remember that mutual fund investments carry market risks, and returns are not guaranteed. It is advisable to consult a certified financial adviser to minimise risks and build a strategy aligned with your financial objectives.