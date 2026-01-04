Rs 3 Crore Retirement Corpus: Monthly Investment Needed By Age

Business NewsPersonal FinanceRs 3 Crore Retirement Corpus: Monthly Investment Needed By Age
The key to reaching a Rs 3 crore corpus lies in starting early and harnessing the power of compounding.

Planning for retirement is one of the most important financial decisions for Indians today. With rising life expectancy, increasing healthcare costs, and inflation eroding purchasing power, building a sufficient retirement corpus is essential to maintain your lifestyle post-retirement.

A retirement fund of Rs 3 crore is often seen as a comfortable milestone for many Indians. It may not guarantee luxury, but it can offer financial independence, dignity and peace of mind in your later years.

Why Rs 3 crore? This corpus can generate Rs 9-12 lakh annually (Rs 75,000-1 lakh monthly). This can support a decent lifestyle, covering essentials, travel, and medical expenses, assuming retirement at age 60 and living till 85-90.

The key to reaching this goal lies in starting early and harnessing the power of compounding. One way to do it is to invest through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in equity mutual funds.

Here are some calculations to illustrate how much monthly investment you would require to achieve your goal, depending on when you start investing. 

Calculations assume a 12% annual return from equity-heavy SIPs, common for long-term mutual funds in India, and retirement at age 60.

Investing In Mutual Fund SIPs From 25:

  • Monthly investment needed: Rs 5,500

  • Expected returns: 12%

  • Duration of investment: 35 years

  • Total investment: Rs 23.1 lakh

  • Estimated returns: Rs 2.8 crore

  • Maturity corpus: Rs 3.03 crore

Investing In Mutual Fund SIPs From 35:

  • Monthly investment needed: Rs 18,000

  • Expected returns: 12%

  • Duration of investment: 25 years

  • Total investment: Rs 54 lakh

  • Estimated returns: Rs 2.52 crore

  • Maturity corpus: Rs 3.06 crore

Investing In Mutual Fund SIPs From 45:

  1. Monthly investment needed: Rs 63,000

  2. Expected returns: 12%

  3. Duration of investment: 15 years

  4. Total investment: Rs 1.13 crore

  5. Estimated returns: Rs 1.86 crore

  6. Maturity corpus: Rs 3 crore

The above calculations show that time is your biggest ally when it comes to building wealth. The dramatic difference in required investment amounts illustrates why procrastination is costly. Even small amounts invested early snowball into significant wealth.

A Rs 3 crore retirement corpus is achievable, but only if planning starts early and remains consistent. Even modest monthly investments can lead to significant wealth when backed by time and discipline.

