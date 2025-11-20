Rs 25,000 SIP: Can You Become A Crorepati Before 35?

In India, most people start their careers at 23 or 24. This is the age when you finish college and enter the workforce. You usually get an entry-level job with a modest salary. By the time you reach your 30s, the goal is to earn a stable income and secure a mid-level role. It’s also a dream for many to become a crorepati by their mid-30s.

It may sound unrealistic initially to accumulate Rs 1 crore by you reach the age of 35 years, but it can be achieved conveniently with smart planning. It needs discipline and consistency. You may even be forced to make some adjustments in lifestyle expenses to achieve your crorepati goal.

For an aggressive goal of accumulating Rs 1 crore, equity mutual funds could be a suitable choice due to their potential to generate higher returns compared to traditional investment instruments. Given the limited investment duration and the corpus goal, monthly fixed investments in mutual funds may not be able to help alone. You may explore mutual fund Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) and consistently increase monthly contributions to reach your goal faster.

The good part is that it won’t burn a hole in your pocket, even if you start your SIP with a small contribution of Rs 25,000 per month.